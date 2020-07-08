Pune, July 8 (PTI) The Pune district administration on Wednesday filed a case against an ambulanceservice provider in the city for overcharging a COVID-19 patient.

The ambulance service charged a patient Rs 8,000 for a seven-km ride on June 25, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

The case was registered under the Disaster Management Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

"The man had gone to Sahyadri Hospital in Bibvewadi for COVID-19 test. After his reports came positive, he told the hospital management that he would get admitted in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (in Erandvane) for treatment," said Ram.

"The ambulance service charged Rs 8,000 for a ride of 7 km which was gross overcharging," he added.

