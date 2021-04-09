Aurangabad, Apr 8 (PTI) An ambulance deployed for ferrying coronavirus patients from rural parts of Aurangabad district caught fire on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, police said.

No patient was inside the ambulance when it caught fire near Waluj on the Aurangabad-Pune highway, they said.

A process to file a case in connection with the incident was underway at the Waluj Police station, an official said.

The ambulance, operating under '108' emergency service, was gutted in the fire, which started around 4.30, but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident, the official said.

The ambulance was coming from the Gangapur area after dropping a COVID-19 patient and was looking for a fuel station when smoke started coming out of the vehicle, an official of the group handling the '108' service said.

A press note released by the group said there were three cylinders in the ambulance and one of them exploded.

The cause of the fire was being probed, it said. PTI

