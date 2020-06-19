Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): The American Telugu Association for Farmers (ATAFF) came up with the Tomato Challenge to help the farmers of Andhra Pradesh financially.

The farmers of the state who cultivate tomatoes were facing severe losses even after working hard. Feeling helpless and not knowing what to do with their produce, they uploaded the videos of their produce on social media.

"After learning about this, we intended to help the suffering farmers to a feasible extent and formed the ATAFF. We hope to provide a fair price to the farmers who are in dire need. We threw tomato challenges at each other, to begin with. Many accepted this challenge and came forward to help the cause," a representative of ATAFF said.

"We distributed the tomatoes to the needy with the help of locals," he added.

He further said: "The total number of farmers who benefited from this initiative is 200. We purchased various vegetables like tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbages, brinjals, green chillies and fruits like mangoes and oranges from Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Kurnool districts."

"A total of 250 tonnes of farm produce was purchased and distributed among 60,000 needy persons which amounted to four kilogram per person," he added. (ANI)

