Amethi/Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Friday said that Amethi, once the fortress of the Gandhi family, is now witnessing developmental works under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister has credited Rs 18,000 crore in farmers' account. Over 39.1 lakh crore farmers from Ameth Lok Sabha Constituency also received it. This is an answer to those who were in power for years, but kept the farmer deprived," Irani, Lok Sabha MP from Amethi said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"Amethi, which used to be known as the fortress of Gandhi family is witnessing the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sooner Rahul Gandhi's illusion destroys, the better. He should come out of misconception. The farmers from Amethi rejected Rahul Gandhi in 2019 and now the farmers of the whole nation are rejecting him," she added.

In his address after transferring Rs 18,000 crore under the PM Kisan scheme, Prime Minister Modi said that the Central government is ready for discussions with those opposing farm laws at any time and asserted that a self-reliant farmer can lay the foundation for a self-reliant India.

Farmers have been protesting for one month at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)