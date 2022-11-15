New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Amid reports of Chinese buildup across the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army has built infrastructure for housing 450 tanks and over 22,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector opposite China, defence sources said.

The sources said that to counter the Chinese aggressive movements in the Pangong Tso lake which is both in India and China, Indian Army's Corps of Engineer has inducted new Landing Crafts in both Eastern Ladakh which has given a huge impetus to the patrolling capabilities and induction in men and material. The assault craft can carry 35 troops or one keeps with 12 men.

"Habitat and technical storage to include assets for 22,000 troops and approximately 450 A vehicles/guns have been constructed in the last two years. Focus has now shifted to undertake the construction of Permanent defences and infrastructure to improve defence preparedness in extant working season apart from completion of ongoing projects," defence sources said here.

Speaking about the permanent defences being built along the borders, Indian Army's Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh said: "3D-printed permanent defences have been constructed for the first time by Indian Army's Corps of Engineers in the desert sector. These defences were trial tested against a range of weapons from small arms to the main gun of T90 tank."

He added that such defences are able to withstand blasts, can be erected within 36-48 hours, and can be relocated from one place to another.

"With this, trial for similar permanent defences have also been carried out at eastern Ladakh and found to be useful," he said.

Highlighting the infrastructure development being done by the Border Roads Organisation along the China border, defence sources said that presently nine tunnels which include a "2.535 Km long Sela tunnel, which will be the highest bi-lane tunnel in the world once completed. 11 more tunnels are also under planning."

"The BRO has been entrusted with the task of constructing one of India's highest airfields at Nyoma which is very close to the China border and will boost Indian capabilities there," they said. (ANI)

