Panaji, Apr 2 (PTI) Good Friday was observed across Goa with people adhering to COVID-19 protocols and many parishes reporting normal attendance, church functionaries said.

Father Eremito Rebello of Our Lady of Snow Church in South Goa told PTI services to mark the pious day had normal attendance and parishioners ensured social distancing and other outbreak norms were followed.

"Every year, parishioners are allowed to kiss the statue of Jesus after its lowered from the Altar, but this time, we asked people to bow to it from a distance. In churches across the state, parishioners had to compulsorily wear masks and hand sanitisers were extensively used," he said.

Volunteer teams with thermal guns checked the temperature of people coming to church, he added.

