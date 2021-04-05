Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday started a mask awareness campaign by helping his wife and sons put them on before moving around areas of the state capital on a modified vehicle decked with slogans on the need for face coverings amid the COVID-19 surge.

Chouhan, after helping his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikeya and Kunal wear masks, said everyone must adhere to the face covering rule and also ensure their kin are following it so that the outbreak can be contained at the earliest.

Later, he toured areas like Ravishankar Nagar, New Market, Moti Masjid, Royal Market and Lalghati etc on a mini bus fashioned like a 'rath' with several slogans on the need for masks to ensure the virus does not spread.

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting on the outbreak situation and directed officials to ensure hospitals do not overcharge patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)