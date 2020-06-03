India News | Amid COVID, AIIMS Nurses' Union Strike over Better Facilities at Workplace

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Amid coronavirus pandemic, the AIIMS Nurse' union continue their protest for the third consecutive day demanding better working facilities for nursing staff, especially female who are deputed for longer hours in the COVID-19 area.

Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS nurses' union has written a letter to the director of the institute citing his concern.

"Nurses are severely affected with the longer working hours (exceeded up to 7 to 8 hours) while wearing PPE in coronavirus management. Conditions of women nurses are largely affected. We are demanding better facilities at the work place for our nurses who are backbone for any medical institute," he said.

"Our demand include: implementation of uniform 04 hours duty with PPE in COVID areas, safety of female nurses, uniform rotation policy between COVID and NON-COVID areas, establishment of proper donning and doffing area, refreshment after doffing, display of duty roster, shuttle Service during night shift, provision of ambulance facility for covid screening/ covid positive staff among others," said Kajla adding that there is no response from the administration.

So far, 47 nurses at AIIMS have tested positive for COVID-19. However, AIIMS authorities say that none of the healthcare workers were infected with the virus during patient care.

On Wednesday, Dr DK Sharma, MS of AIIMS informed that since February 1, atleast 329 healthcare workers found COVID-19 positive. Out of them, 47 are nurses, 86 hospital attendants, 62 sanitation staff and 77 security personnel among others. But none of them were infected at the hospital, he said.

So far three persons from the AIIMS succumbed to the infection including, an electrician, a cook and sanitation supervisor. (ANI)

