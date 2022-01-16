Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Amid criticism from the Opposition parties and others over the proposed semi-highspeed SilverLine project, also known as K-Rail, Kerala Minister M V Govindan on Sunday said the Left government has taken a serious note of it and assured that necessary steps would be taken to allay the concerns.

While speaking at a meeting organised here to explain about the SilverLine, the Local Self- Government Minister said necessary changes would be introduced in the detailed project report (DPR) considering the criticism.

Meanwhile, State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said the DPR, which was published on Saturday by the Kerala government, justifies his party's stand against the K-Rail.

"We do not intend to to stop anyone from criticising us. In fact, we have taken a serious note of all criticism and will make necessary changes in the DPR. The K-rail has also assured the same. The government will allay the fears and handle the K-Rail project in a people-friendly, eco-friendly manner," Govindan said at the meeting.

The DPR of the much-opposed K-Rail, which is expected to reduce the duration of journey between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod from 12 hours to just four hours, showed an estimated cost of the project as Rs 63,941 crore. The 529.45-km-long SilverLine runs through 11 districts.

"The project will have a huge impact on the eco system of Kerala as it's now clear that the DPR was prepared without considering the factors like consecutive floods and climate change. This justifies the stand of the Congress party and the UDF opposing the K-Rail," Sudhakran said in a statement.

Sudhakaran claimed that the DPR contains suggestions like not to repair roads or railway lines and to start toll collection on roads. "Such suggestions are dangerous to the State," he said.

The DPR noted that road traffic has been growing at a rate of 10 to 11 per cent in Kerala whereas the growth in the road length has been negligible. This resulted in great increase in road congestion, the DPR said.

"The existing railway and road networks in the State are not amenable to faster travel. Average speed on road and by trains in the State is among the lowest of all regions of the country. Hence, the necessity for developing SilverLine corridors has been felt, which will cater the needs of a rapidly growing and expanding economy and thereby curb the high road-based greenhouse gas emissions," the DPR said.

As per the DPR, out of the 11 stations across Kerala, three of them -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur -- would be elevated ones while Kannur would have an underground station.

The over 3,700-page DPR says the SilverLine alignment is not passing through any notified area such as National Park, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Biosphere Reserves and other Ecological Sensitive areas.

