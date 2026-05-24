India News | Amid Heatwave, Ranchi Zoo Introduces Coolers, Bathing Tubs and Fruits for Animal Care

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Amid scorching heat, the Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi has put in place special arrangements, including coolers, seasonal fruits and bathing facilities, to ensure relief for animals housed in the zoo.

Speaking to ANI, Zoo Veterinarian Dr Omprakash Sahu said that different arrangements have been made to provide relief to the varied species. He said that for birds, a shelter has been made, and they are being fed seasonal fruits. For carnivores, he said that individual coolers have been set up.

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"There are approximately 1600 animals here. There are 91 species of animals from various groups. For birds here, we have made a shelter on top and have also made some changes to their food and drink. We're giving them seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber. We're also giving them Multi-B Complex, a multivitamin medicine, to protect them from the heat and sunstroke. We're also giving them Glucon-D mixed with water. For carnivores like tigers, lions, and leopards, we've given them individual coolers. Individual tubs have been created for bathing. For elephants, we bathe them every morning and evening. We also give them seasonal fruits every day and some additional mineral mixture powder," he said.

He added that the aim is to prevent heat stress and ensure animal welfare during extreme summer conditions.

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Meanwhile, similar heat management measures have been implemented at other zoos across the country, including the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow, where enclosures have been converted into cooling zones.

With temperatures climbing to gruelling heights, the zoo administration, locally known as Banarasi Bagh, has transformed its animal enclosures into managed cooling zones to combat heat stress and ensure animal welfare.

The zoo administration has made special arrangements inside animal enclosures to provide relief from the heat. Sprinkler systems have been installed in several enclosures so that cool water showers can help bring down the temperature. Deer and other animals were seen enjoying the light spray of water and finding some comfort in the summer heat.

The Dehradun Zoo, meanwhile, has also intensified efforts to protect animals from the prevailing heatwave by introducing special cooling and care arrangements across its premises.

The zoo authorities have implemented a range of measures to ensure the comfort and safety of animals, including the operation of fountains, covering of enclosures with tarpaulins to shield animals from direct sunlight, and regular water spraying to maintain a cooling effect and humidity levels inside the enclosures.

According to Dehradun Zoo Range Officer Mohan Singh Rawat, the steps have been taken keeping in mind the vulnerability of animals during extreme summer conditions.

Special arrangements have also been made at Bathinda Zoo to protect animals from the rising heat, an official said.

Bathinda Animal Husbandry Department Assistant Director Dr Vijay Kumar said that advisories have been issued in view of the rising heat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)