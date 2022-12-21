Chhapra (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing hooch tragedy row in dry state Bihar, the police have seized bottles of foreign and country-made liquor from a house owned by JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh in the Madhaura Nagar area of Chhapra, the district where recently nearly 75 people died after allegedly consuming the spurious liquor.

According to an official, a woman who has been staying as a tenant at the JDU leader's house was taken into custody after the raid.

"Saroj Mahto and his wife used to live in the said house as tenants," the official said.

Police Station Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the action was taken based on the inputs they received.

"On the basis of the information, when the raid was conducted in the room, a tetra pack- 60 pieces, two bottles of 750 ml English liquor along with a polythene pack of local liquor were recovered," he said.

The sources, however, said that the JDU leader does not live at the Marhaura residence.

The JD(U) leader called it a "conspiracy" and demanded from the state government to conduct an investigation into the matter.

"I demand the state government to conduct an inquiry into the incident. It has been done to defame me and the state government," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

