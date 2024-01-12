New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the transfer of several IPS officers on the recommendation of the Police Establishment Board on Friday.

In light of the recent emerging threats like the parliament security breach and the second consecutive attack outside the Israel embassy, the order has come as a major shift in power for these IPS rank officials.

National Capital gets a new anti-terror squad chief in addition to that law and order special CP has also got new postings.

Rajendra Pal Upadhaya (IPS 1991 batch) will be heading the Delhi police special cell.

Dependra Pathak formally serving as special CP, law and order will be heading the security wing while Ravinder Yadav (IPS 1995 batch) and Madhup Tiwari will be heading the Zone 1 and Zone 2 law and order respectively.

Delhi police crime branch which is the nodal agency for interstate coordination will be headed by Shalini Singh (IPS 1996 batch).

DCP New Delhi whose area saw the parliament attacks and the Israel embassy blast threat has been transferred to the special branch whereas Sagar Preet Hooda who was in the position of special CP, Law and Order has been transferred to PCR and communications.

Last year during the Parliament Winter session, two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

On the last day of 2023, Delhi Police received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israeli Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident. (ANI)

