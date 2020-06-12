India News | Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope Says Situation Under Control

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra is under control.

Responding to the scarcity of beds in the state, Tope said: "As of now, we have kept 20 to 25 ICU beds available on a daily basis in Mumbai alone. We have made jumbo corona care facilities too. We are in continuous touch with BMC Commissioner I S Chahal. We are monitoring the situation very closely."

"As far beds are concerned approximately 500 to 600 beds will be added in next 4 to 5 days in various Corona Care centres," Tope said in a press conference.

Speaking further, he said: "Currently, we are not facing any issue with doctors. Doctors from other states are also working here in Maharashtra in various Hospitals and Corona centres. I have also asked 100 per cent attendance to my health department employees. We are working round the clock for this."

The minister appealed to the people to follow social distancing norms and take all precautions advised by the government.

On the questions of dead body management issue, Tope said: "Yes, there was an incident where the identity of a body mismatched. That was corrected later. We have also learned the lesson from that incident."

"There is SOP to dispose of the COVID-19 bodies. We are following all SOPs. If any such mismatch cases happen, we will be taking action against whoever will be responsible. We will be fixing the responsibility," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 97,648 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra including 47,980 active cases. (ANI)

