Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Gujarat government has decided to postpone the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2021 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a press release, the government said, "Due to the spread of new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron, the Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has decided to postpone to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2021, which is scheduled from January 10 to 12."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Security Breach, Says 'Punjab Is Becoming a Hub for Terrorist Activities'.

The press release said that the state is on full alert to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 10,994 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four Youths Abuse, Molest Woman Hotel Manager For Not Providing 'Escort Services' in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)