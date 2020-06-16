India News | Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Paramedics Urge Kejriwal to Recruit More Staff

New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) A body representing paramedical staff in the national capital on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to recruit more paramedics considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Delhi State Paramedical Technical Employees Federation in its letter to the chief minister said the paramedics have been working in "great anxiety" in the absence of essentials.

They collect samples for testing from coronavirus patients. Many have lost their lives due to COVID-19, it said.

The federation requested the Delhi government to employ more paramedics considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Medical facilities availed by government paramedical staff should also be given to contractual paramedics, it said.

The federation also demanded separate OPD, indoor wards and quarantine facilities for paramedical staff.

