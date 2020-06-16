Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Paramedics Urge Kejriwal to Recruit More Staff

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Paramedics Urge Kejriwal to Recruit More Staff

New Delhi, June 16 (PTI) A body representing paramedical staff in the national capital on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to recruit more paramedics considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Delhi State Paramedical Technical Employees Federation in its letter to the chief minister said the paramedics have been working in "great anxiety" in the absence of essentials.

Also Read | Oppo A52 Smartphone To Go on Sale Tonight Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

They collect samples for testing from coronavirus patients. Many have lost their lives due to COVID-19, it said.

The federation requested the Delhi government to employ more paramedics considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Also Read | At least 10 Indian Army Personnel Killed in Violent Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Reports PTI: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Medical facilities availed by government paramedical staff should also be given to contractual paramedics, it said.

The federation also demanded separate OPD, indoor wards and quarantine facilities for paramedical staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement