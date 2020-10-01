Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumaron Thursday appealed to party office-bearers not to air any views on thechief ministerial choice of the party for the 2021 assembly polls considering it's interests. A day after Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said Chief Minister K Palaniswami would be the party nominee, Jayakumar said Sreenivasan was a party veteran and he had a lot of respect for him. "He (Sreenivasan) is a senior man. I respect him. He is aware of party rules (apparently hinting that he should avoid expressing any view)," he told reporters when asked on the minister's comment. Not only Srinivasan, no party office bearer should rake up the matter of chief ministerial candidate since the AIADMK's September 28 Executive Committee had ended the debate saying an announcement on it shall be made on October 7, Jayakumar said. Hence, till such time no one should comment about it, he said adding "rivals and betrayers" were waiting for an opportunity to target the AIADMK on this issue and no room should be given to them. "This is my appeal," he said and underscored the importance of unity in the party. Asked about Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam holding discussions with party leaders amid claims of rift with Palaniswami, Jayakumar said there was nothing wrong in it since the deputy CM held the position of party coordinator. On whether the two top leaders would come forward to bury the hatchet, he said the question of reconciliation arose only if there was a disagreement.

"There was no fight in the first place and hence the question of ironing out differences does not arise," he said.

Also Read | Hathras Incident: Ahead of JNUSU Protest at India Gate Tomorrow, Large Gatherings Banned in Delhi.

Rivals and betrayers want the ruling AIADMK to encounter problems and theirwishfulthought would never come true, he asserted. Party office-bearer JCD Prabhakar too said it was not appropriate for any party leader to comment on the matter since the official announcement was to be made on October 7. Panneerselvam, alongwith his cabinet colleagues Jayakumar and Culture Minister K Pandiarajan, participated in a government function here on Thursday to commemorate the 93rd birth anniversary celebrations of iconic yesteryear thespianSivaji Ganesan. Notably, the deputy chief minister did not take part in Palaniswami-chaired district collectors meetand another event.

He had been keeping away from meetings headed by Palaniswami for the past couple of days after the two crossed swords at the executive committee meeting on who should lead the party in the next year's polls.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed With Bricks And Stones in Bhadohi; Body Dumped in Fields.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)