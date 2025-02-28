Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid the DMK's government's strong opposition to the Three-language policy, Governor RN Ravi said that there's a strong demand for implementation of New Education Policy 2020 because the youth feel "hugely deprived" of opportunities.

"There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighboring states due to the rigid two language policy of the State Government," the Governor said in a statement posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Survives as Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Cancer-Stricken Wife, Specially-Abled Daughter in Virar Amid Financial Crisis; Probe On.

He further stated that the 'stringent' two-language policy is "unfair" and that the youth "must have a choice to study language."

"Unfortunately in the name of opposition to Hindi they are not allowed to study even any other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study language," he said

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 11 Labourers Trapped in Ujh River Flood Rescued by SDRF, Police in Kathua (Watch Video).

The Governor said that he had interacted with a large number of leaders from a cross section of South Tamil Nadu and received a positive response on the centre's new education policy.

"Number of leaders from cross sections of South Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles. This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a neglected backyard," Governor Ravi said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Sharing a video message, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the state is confronting two critical challenges: language and the fight against delimitation.

"Today, Tamil Nadu is confronting two critical challenges - the battle for language, which is our lifeline, and the fight against delimitation, which is our right. I earnestly urge you to convey the true essence of our battle to the people. Constituency delimitation directly impacts our state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people. You should take this message to people. Every individual must rise to defend our state," Stain said in a video message on X.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Student Organisations - Tamil Nadu (FSO -TN) and DMK launched a protest against the arrival of Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar. The Union Minister is in Chennai to attend an event at IIT Madras. They showed black flags against the Minister.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)