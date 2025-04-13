Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday received Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal.

Shah, who is also the Minister for Cooperation is set to attend the State level cooperative conference and is expected to sign an agreement between state's dairy unions and National Dairy Development Board.

Shah will also review the state cooperative department's functioning, and sign an agreement with state's dairy unions and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Earlier, while speaking about Shah's visit, Chief Minister Yadav said it will be a "boon for all milk-producing sectors."

"This visit will prove to be a boon for all milk-producing sectors... MP ranks third in milk production and it is our effort that the state ranks first in the same," Yadav said.

Talking about other schemes of the government, such as Kam Dhenu scheme, Yadav said that the government has allocated Rs 2,500 crore for increasing the number of gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state.

"We launched a Kam Dhenu scheme in the name of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar... This year, we allocated a budget of over Rs 2,500 crore for increasing and fostering multiple 'Gau Shala'," he said.

"Our commitment is not just to agriculture, but also to the prosperity of our women, farmers and youth. With increased irrigation, and imporved infrastructure, we are witnessing progress in both farming and dairy sectors. We envision a future where MP's dairy products. like those of Amul, reach global markets," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's Jal Ganga Conservation mission, to preserve their water resources.

He told reporters, "Simultaneously, our Jal Ganga Conservation Mission is making strides in preserving water resources. This mission has been extended across districts, tehsils and villages to ensure the restoration and cleanliness of wells, ponds and rivers... These efforts are being closely monitored to ensure effective implementation." (ANI)

