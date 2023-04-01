Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mizoram's Aizawl on Saturday, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 2,415 crore.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six key projects costing Rs 2,414 crore during his visit to the northeastern state on day one of the next month.

These projects include inauguration of construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex Zokhawsang worth Rs 163 crore; and Construction of 'Integrated Command and Control Centre' (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL) worth Rs 119.2 crore.

Assam Rifles headquarters complex at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl, is Among these six key projects. Assam Rifles, which has been guarding Mizoram's 510 km border with Myanmar, has two bases in Aizawl, one at Zodin and the other at Khatla. The battalion headquarters at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

Relocation of the Assam Rifles from the heart of Aizawl city has been one of the major commitments of the Mizo National Front since the early 1990s. The demand for shifting of the Assam Rifles was first raised by Laldenga in 1988 after the central paramilitary force killed seven civilians in a clash.

Besides, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of Zorinpui - Longmasu NH-502A worth estimated Rs 781.85 crore; construciton of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth Rs 329.70 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth Rs 720.72 crore; and construction of Laldenga Centre worth Rs 193 crore. (ANI)

