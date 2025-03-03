New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to fully implement e-summons in the state by March 31 this year and become a model in effectively implementing the three new criminal acts there.

Shah's direction came while reviewing the implementation of three new criminal laws in Goa.

In over an hour-long meeting, Shah emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to timelines in investigation and prosecution to ensure speedy justice.

The Minister highlighted the need to achieve a 90 per cent conviction rate in criminal cases of having provision of more than seven years of punishment, and "stressed the mandatory registration of all Investigation Officers (IOs) on the e-Sakshya platform and directed the full implementation of e-Summons in Goa by March 31, 2025."

Shah reiterated that senior police officers must regularly monitor cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynchings to prevent the misuse of relevant provisions.

"Permission from a Superintendent of Police-level officer should be taken before registering cases under these sections," the Home Minister pointed.

Shah also directed the police to ensure that property recovered from criminals is returned to its rightful owners in accordance with the provisions of the new criminal law.

He further stressed the need to achieve 100 per cent forensic sample testing and instructed strict adherence to this goal.

The Minister urged the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Goa to continuously review the implementation progress of the three new laws.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Goa.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Goa, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the government of Goa. (ANI)

