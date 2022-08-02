"This door-to-door tricolour programme is a message to the world that every citizen of India as per the vision of the constitution makers, as per the expectation of the constitution is united to take forward India's journey of development, prosperity, security and culture."

Addressing the "Tiranga Utsav" programme on the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah in New Delhi, Shah said the Tiranga is a symbol of the nation in every citizen's heart.

"It is the same Tiranga that soldiers take an oath on as they make the ultimate sacrifice, it is the same Tiranga that crores of farmers see as they brave the weather to feed the world, the same Tiranga that is a symbol of the nation in every citizen's heart," he said.

The Home Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

"Under the Har Ghar Tirannga programme, I appeal to people in the country to hoist the tricolour on their houses," Shah said.

"The whole world looks up to India with respect. Whenever there is an issue, until PM Narendra Modi issues a statement on the matter, the world does not put forward a take on it. Lakhs of people have laid down their lives just to see this day," Shah said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

