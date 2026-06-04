India News | Amit Shah Chairs 73rd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 73rd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Shillong.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijay Shankar, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and DoNER Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Deadline for Stakeholders To Submit Suggestions and Demands Extended Till June 15.

Governors and Chief Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, along with other senior officials and dignitaries, also participated in the plenary session.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the objective of the meeting, terming it "crucial", which will decide many projects and schemes for the North East region.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Strong Winds, Rainfall Lash Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

"The 73rd Plenary Session of the North East is about to happen. It is a crucial meeting. Through this, many projects and schemes are decided for the region," said Sikkim CM.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu stated that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the development of the North East region, while adding that all eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'.

"The 73rd Plenary Session is being organised here. Home Minister Amit Shah will chair it... Since its formation, North Eastern Council (NEC) has played an important role in the North East's development trajectory... All eight states are strengthening their planning processes in their own way towards 'Viksit 2047'. DoNER Ministry and NEC are contributing in a huge way to this," Khandu told ANI.

The North Eastern Council, established under the North Eastern Council Act, 1971, serves as the apex regional planning body for the North Eastern Region and plays a pivotal role in fostering coordinated development and strengthening cooperative federalism in the region, as per the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)