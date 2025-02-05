Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday presided over a high-level security review meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The discussion centered on counter-terrorism efforts and measures to maintain peace in the Union Territory, covering the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and the future roadmap to curb the menace.

Also Read | Hiring in India Surged in January 2025 Amid Sharp Expansion of India's Service Sector: HSBC PMI Survey.

Lasting over two hours, the meeting emphasized the importance of coordination among security agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region. Recent security developments in the Valley, including any new challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities were also major issues of discussions.

Today's meeting was second in a row as a similar meeting with Army officials was chaired by the Home Minister on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat among other officers concerned from the region.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Broker With Knife, Assaults Him With Household Items in Goregaon After He Fails To Bring Tenants Despite Taking INR 2,000 Advance; Arrested.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director Intelligence Bureau was also present in the meeting.

This meeting follows a series of similar security reviews held in the past, where the Home Minister has emphasized strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region. In previous meetings, Shah has stressed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and called for enhanced coordination between central and state security agencies.

Over the past few years, the government has ramped up counter-terror measures, dismantled terror modules, and increased developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security review is crucial in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the government's efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)