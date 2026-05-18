India News | Amit Shah, CMs of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and MP Attend 'Bastar Ke Sang' Event in Jagdalpur

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attended the 'Bastar Ke Sang' folk cultural programme at the Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Literature (BADAL) in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

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The event, 'Bastar Ke Sang', aimed at showcasing and preserving the rich cultural heritage, traditional dance forms, and tribal art of the Bastar region.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Bastar region is Naxal-free, saying that when a target was set at a meeting in January 2024, many felt it was not possible to achieve it.

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Addressing the gathering in the Jagdalpur area of Bastar, Amit Shah said the goal has been achieved with the hard work of security forces.

"Today, we have finally arrived at the day when Bastar is Naxal-free. On January 21, 2024, we decided in a closed room to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. We made this announcement in August 2024. At the time, many said it was not possible and that such decisions are not taken in closed rooms. Now, we have achieved our goal," he said.

"There are several innocent tribal people here whose kin were brutally killed by Naxals. DRG and CoBRA fought with Naxals with great valour", he added.

He assured trust in the speedy development of the Bastar region.

"We have a detailed plan for the 3000 surrendered Naxals so that they get employment when they join the mainstream. Naxalism has ended, and we will fulfil our vision to develop Bastar and bring it on par with other states," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bastar, Chhattisgarh (ANI).

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