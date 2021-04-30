New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the death of journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Shah said that with Sardana's demise, the nation had lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting.

"Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji's untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers," Shah tweeted.

Sardana had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan.

"I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RTPCR showed a negative result but CT scam confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted. (ANI)

