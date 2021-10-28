New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of eight people who lost their lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday.

He further said that he had a telephonic conversation with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the incident and the administration is providing all the possible help and treatment to the injured.

"Saddened by the road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. I have talked to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration is providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Home Minister tweeted.

Eight people were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge at Sui Gwari along the river Chenab on the Thathri-Doda road early this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the grieving families while announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those killed in the bus accident.

The PM also announced Rs 50,000 each to those who sustained injuries.

"The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda," informed Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. (ANI)

