New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday that he has presented an excellent example of how schemes can be made for the poorest of the poor in the society in a sensitive manner.

"After becoming the Chief Minister, Narendra Modi ji set an excellent example of how schemes can be made for the poorest of the poor in the society in a sensitive manner, and how they can be reached to the people," the Home Minister said while addressing the book launch of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

The key welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led Central government are Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was introduced during the first nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 in March 2020 to provide free food grains to the people, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which accorded benefits of homeownership and LPG connections respectively, and 'Swachh Bharat Mission' to provide toilet to every household.

He said that the schemes of PM Modi can be analyzed in many ways, but he made the schemes for the welfare of the people.

"Modi ji's plans can be analyzed in many ways, but Modi ji made plans for public welfare. Those who study the model of the Krishi Mahotsav of Gujarat will know how change comes," Shah said.

Slamming the Congress, the Home Minister said, "The earlier government was said to be a government with policy paralysis. In eight years, Prime Minister Modi has provided a lot of material for study in front of the world on how the policy can be decided."

He further said that the Modi-led BJP government does make policies which are good for the people of the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's government does not take such decisions which are liked by the people, but the Modi government takes such decisions which are good for the people. He doesn't do politics for votes. His speciality is immense love and immeasurable sensitivity for the downtrodden, tribal, poor and backward," added the Home Minister.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today released the book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', in presence of Home Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

