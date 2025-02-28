New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed authorities to crack down the entire network assisting Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders illegally entering the country, obtaining documents, and settling in India.

Shah's direction came after a high-level meeting with newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, and senior officials on law and order and coordination.

This is the first meeting after a decade in the presence of the Delhi Chief Minister. Shah pointed out that the issue of "illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly, and they should be identified and deported."

The meeting was organised days after Rekha Gupta, the BJP's debutante MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20.

"Take strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly, and they should be identified and deported," mentions a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), quoting the Home Minister.

In the meeting, the Home Minister said the double-engine government of Delhi will work at double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expected.

The Home Minister also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to take strict action against police stations and sub-divisions that consistently perform poorly. "

Union Home Minister said, "It should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate interstate gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach."

"Work with top to bottom and bottom to top approach in narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network," directed Shah, adding "permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi."

Shah instructed that "the Delhi government should appoint special prosecutors so that these cases can be disposed of soon" to ensure the quick disposal of the 2020 Delhi riots cases.

The Home Minister further directed the Delhi Police to start recruiting for additional posts soon, and the DCP-level officers should go to police stations, organize public hearing camps, and solve the problems of the public.

Shah also suggested forming "new security committees in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children."

He also instructed that the "Delhi Police should identify the places where there is daily traffic jam and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief."

The Home Minister also asked the Delhi government to "prepare a 'Monsoon Action Plan' to deal with water-logging by identifying the places where water-logging occurs."

In the nearly two-hour meeting, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director Intelligence Bureau were present, along with the senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, and Delhi government, to discuss recent developments, security challenges, and measures to ensure public safety in the national capital.

The Delhi Police showcased a detailed presentation about the law and order situation in Delhi in the meeting, which focused on strategies to enhance coordination among the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police to strengthen policing measures and address any emerging threats. (ANI)

