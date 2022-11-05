New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Calling the first voter of independent India Shyam Saran Negi an inspiration Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed his grief over Negi's death.

"His faith and commitment to the democratic processes of the country at the age of 106 is an inspiration to all," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Negi passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "The death of Shyam Saran Negi ji of Himachal, the first voter of the country is sad. From the first election of the country till now, he has voted in all the elections."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also took to Twitter to express grief on his death. "Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur," he wrote in Hindi.

Shyam Saran Negi had cast his final vote through postal ballot for the state's assembly polls, according to the Election Commission. He was also felicitated by the Kinnaur deputy commissioner at his residence. The EC also mourned Negi's demise and called him a "man with exceptional faith in democracy".

"Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation," the Election Commission wrote on Twitter.

The poll panel also mentioned in a further tweet, saying "He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022."

Several leaders from the BJP and Congress offered condolences to the Negi family. "The BJP expresses deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India. May God bless the departed pious soul and give him peace and salvation," the BJP's Himachal unit tweeted. (ANI)

