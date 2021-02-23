Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the results of municipal corporation elections in Gujarat, saying the BJP won around 85 per cent of the seats it contested and that party continues on its "development journey" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister also targeted Congress, which saw a dismal performance. He said the opposition party had won only 44 seats, which the number which BJP had won in Bhavnagar corporation alone.

"The Municipal corporation poll results have again established Gujarat as BJP's stronghold. The BJP continues on 'Vikas yatra' under the leadership of Modiji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat," the Home Minister told ANI.

"The BJP has won around 85 per cent of the seats it contested, and the Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across the whole state, while the BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone," he added.

The Home Minister congratulated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the newly-elected state BJP chief CR Patil for the party's performance.

He said the opposition tried to make the fight against coronavirus an issue in elections but the way the battle was fought under the leadership of PM Modi in the country and under the leadership of Vijay Rupani in Gujarat and the people of Gujarat have put their stamp of approval over it.

Counting of votes in Gujarat local body polls that were held on Sunday, began at 9 am.

The BJP secured 93 out of the 120 seats in Surat, while the AAP secured 27. Congress and other parties did not win any seats.

In Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, the BJP secured 93, 69, 68, 44, and 51 seats respectively. The Congress, secured 7 in Vadodara, four in Rajkot, eight in Bhavnagar and 10 in Jamnagar. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured three seats in Jamnagar. (ANI)

