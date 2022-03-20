Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a democratic setup at the grassroot level has been established in Jammu and Kashmir post-Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister of the country.

"Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, Jammu and Kashmir has gone through rapid growth and transformation. Grassroot Democratic setup was established in J-K for the first time in decades," said Shah while addressing the gathering on the occasion of 83rd Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

Union Minister observed that the public representatives in every village of Jammu and Kashmir are taking the Union Territory on the path of development.

"More than 30,000 public representatives have become part of the democratic system, which is a matter of great pride for J&K and the entire nation. Now, Panches and Sarpanches, Blockpanchayats, Zilapanchayats in every village of Jammu and Kashmir are taking the villages on the path of development," he said.

Home Minister further said that the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government on August 5, 2019, has begun the era of inclusive development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Removal of Article 370 and introduction of new progressive laws has begun the era of all-inclusive development in J-K, connecting the women, pahari and downtrodden sections of society to the mainstream of development," he added.

Praising CRPF over its commendable work done to ensure safety and security of the nation, Amit Shah said, "CRPF has played a commendable role, be it in Naxal affected areas, fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir or restoring peace in the Northeast.

"The country's first Home Minister and Iron Man, Sardar Patel visualized a multi-dimensional role for the force it in tune with the changing needs of a newly independent nation," he added.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

The CRPF Raising Day is held on March 19 after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF following the enactment of the CRPF Act by the Parliament in 1950. The CRPF was raised in 1939 and was then known as the Crown Representative's Police.

The CRPF was raised as the Crown Representative's Police on this very day in 1939. It was given a fresh lease of life soon after Independence when it was renamed and redesigned as the Central Reserve Police on 28th December 1949 and was mandated to secure the internal security of the country. (ANI)

