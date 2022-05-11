New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades of administrative stints, saying that the government in his leadership has scripted the "all-inclusive development" of the country.

Addressing the book launch of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', the Home Minister said, "Those who believe in the all-round and all-inclusive development of India, those who believe in the path of a complete personality, for all such people who work in social service and politics, this book is going to emerge like a Gita."

Shah said that the five-decade of the public life of PM Modi from the courtyard of poverty to becoming the Prime Minister of the country, from being a small worker to becoming the most popular leader in all political parties is contained in this book.

The Home Minister said that he has seen PM Modi as an organisation worker, travelling to small villages by bus, auto, and sometimes on a motorcycle, and visiting the houses of the poorest of the poor and eating with them.

Lauding the efforts of the Prime Minister, Shah said that PM Modi presented an excellent example of how schemes can be made for the last person of the society in a sensitive manner, and how they can be reached to the people.

"PM Modi didn't even have experience in running panchayat when he was made CM to run an earthquake-marred state. Despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently," he added.

"While making a policy, whether it is a policy for the smallest person, the policy is for all-inclusive, and for the all-round development, where does it come from? The answer to this is the time of Prime Minister Modi ji in the work of the organization for the last 30 years," he said.

He said that the all-inclusive development that took place in Jarat, introduces the personality of PM Modi because he was well acquainted with the troubles of the poor because he spent his childhood in poverty.

"Modi ji's plans can be analyzed in many ways, but Modi ji made plans for public welfare. Those who study the model of the Krishi Mahotsav of Gujarat will know how change comes," he added.

He lauded PM Modi for making space policy, which has opened a huge market in the world for India and said that the country is moving towards becoming a global leader in the space sector.

"India never thought of making its own policy for space. Modi ji has opened a huge market in the world for India today by making the policy of space. India is moving towards becoming a global leader in the space sector," he said.

Shah further said that the Prime Minister has done the work of opening a new and very big business space by making a drone policy in the country.

"There was no drone policy in India, but there was immense potential in this area. There was also a market of 130 crores, the country is also ready to accept modernity and accept new things, but it could not have happened without the drone policy. Modi ji has done the work of opening a new and very big business space by making a drone policy in the country," he added. (ANI)

