Thakkolam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday emphasized the significance of the Tamil language, culture, and traditions, calling them a "precious ornament of Indian culture."

While addressing the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district, he asserted that the entire country acknowledged this fact.

"Tamil language, culture, and traditions are a precious ornament of Indian culture, and the whole country accepts this fact," the Home Minister said.

Shah's statement comes as debates over linguistic identity and federalism continue to shape Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The state has long witnessed resistance to Hindi imposition, with successive governments advocating for Tamil pride and linguistic autonomy.

His remarks may be seen as an attempt to bridge the gap between regional aspirations and the central government's vision of unity.

Tamil Nadu has historically opposed policies perceived as diluting its linguistic heritage, from the Anti-Hindi Agitations of the 20th century to recent concerns over language policies in education and governance.

The Home Minister's recognition of Tamil's cultural importance may aim to reassure the state's people, though it remains to be seen how it will be received in a region known for its strong linguistic consciousness.

In continuation, the Home Minister said, "I am happy to announce that today we are renaming this CISF training centre in honor of the great Chola warrior, Rajaditya Chola."

He said it was on this very land that Rajaditya Chola scripted many tales of valour, sacrificed his life, and carried forward the great traditions of the Chola dynasty.

"I pay my humble tributes to the great warrior, Rajaditya Chola."

Shah further said that he has come to Tamil's soil and would like to request the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take inspiration from the other states that have made efforts to introduce medical and engineering-related education in their native language.

The Home Minister later expressed his wish that the state also introduce medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language as soon as possible.

"This will not only strengthen the roots of the Tamil people but also render them equal opportunities in the fields. I hope that the Tamil Nadu CM takes steps to fulfil this vision. I have been expressing this vision for two years, but no steps have been taken yet to realize it. I hope that CM will reflect on it and implement the required measures going forward," he added. (ANI)

