New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir today in the national capital.

The meeting at the North Block was held in the presence of J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The meeting covered the present status of various new provisions relating to police, jail, courts, prosecution and forensics mentioned in the three new criminal laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023--that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police, Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the UT government.

In February, the Home Minister reviewed the implementation of these laws in a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and asked him to implement these laws across all commissionerates as soon as possible.

Shah has held similar meetings with other states in the past few months regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws. These states include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

During the discussion in a similar meeting earlier with various states and UTs, the Home Minister had said that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) till the highest court. (ANI)

