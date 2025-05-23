New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Friday to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.

Following the meeting, CM Naidu wrote in a post on X, "Participated in a review meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, in Delhi today to discuss the implementation of the three new criminal laws."

Naidu is on a two-day visit to Delhi, holding a series of meetings with Union Ministers to seek the Centre's support for the timely execution of several ongoing and proposed projects in Andhra Pradesh. He is also scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on May 24, which has drawn multiple Chief Ministers to the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project. In a separate meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he presented a strategic vision to position the State as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

The Chief Minister also discussed the Polavaram-Banakacherla project with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

"We discussed the crucial Polavaram-Banakacherla project aimed at taking Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh. Powered by Centre-State collaboration, this river-linking initiative will ensure water access and long-term development for our people," Naidu said in another post on X.

In a meeting with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Naidu sought the Centre's support to position Andhra Pradesh as a national space manufacturing and innovation hub.

"With our proximity to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), industrial readiness, and the guidance of Dr. S. Somanath as our Honorary Adviser, Andhra Pradesh is uniquely placed to boost India's space ambitions. We aim for world-class Space Cities, FDI in advanced technologies, and seamless public-private collaboration. AP is ready to power India's next leap in space," Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu also met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi and sought rooftop solar capacity allocation for Andhra Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The three new criminal laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam--were conceptualised with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice. (ANI)

