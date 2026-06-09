India News | Amit Shah Inaugurates Land Port Management System, Highlights Role in Trade and Border Security

New Delhi [India] June 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the Land Port Management System (LPMS) 'Vinimay', a certified digital platform aimed at modernising and streamlining operations across India's land ports.

The Land Port Management System (LPMS) enables seamless coordination among multiple stakeholders, including customs, immigration authorities, border guarding forces and other agencies involved in land port operations.

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Speaking at the inauguration event, Amit Shah remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has transformed land ports, turning them into the first line of border security while also ensuring smoother and more secure trade.

"The idea of the Land Ports Authority was primarily born out of security concerns, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has not only made it the first shield of security but has also worked to make trade smoother and more secure. A separate dimension has been added to this vision regarding how land ports can serve as a bridge of connection between the people of the two countries," he said.

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Highlighting the impact of land ports on security, trade and border management, the Union Home Minister said that these facilities have also played an important role in addressing issues related to illegal trade and migration.

"Today, after detailed study, I can say that with the rapid development of land ports, not only has trade increased, not only has security been ensured, but efforts have also been made to convert illegal trade into legitimate trade; however, in the vision of all-round development of border areas, where migration was the biggest problem, the land ports have made a very important contribution in addressing this as well," he added.

The launch of LPMS will be a landmark step in India's journey towards a modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation's strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system. It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports. As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency, according to the release.

The system introduces end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, payments, tracking, and single-window clearances. Fully integrated with key national platforms such as ICEGATE, ULIP, and the motor vehicle ecosystem, LPMS will enable interoperable, efficient, and transparent border management, the release stated.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for developing and managing land ports to facilitate trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation. Currently, LPAI operates 15 land ports across India's international borders: Attari (Punjab) and Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) along the India-Pakistan border; Rupaidiha (Uttar Pradesh), Raxaul (Bihar) and Jogbani (Bihar) along the India-Nepal border; Darranga (Assam) along the India-Bhutan border; Petrapole (West Bengal), Dawki (Meghalaya), Sutarkandi, Golakganj and Mankachar (Assam), Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom (Tripura) along the India-Bangladesh border; and Moreh (Manipur) along the India-Myanmar border. (ANI)

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