India News | Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Developed Jedwa Lake in Gujarat's Vadsar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the newly developed Jedwa Lake at Vadsar in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The inauguration formed part of Shah's two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he is scheduled to attend more than a dozen programmes and review key development and security-related projects.

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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Union Home Minister during the inauguration event, which was attended by senior state government officials, local representatives and residents.

According to officials, Amit Shah's Gujarat visit includes inspection of the Border Outpost Harami Nala and a review of Pan, Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) camera feeds in the control room there as part of security preparedness measures.

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The Union Home Minister is also expected to participate in multiple public and administrative programmes during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss issues related to the sugar cooperative sector and onion-producing farmers.

Following the meeting, Fadnavis said positive discussions had taken place regarding an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP), expansion of the ethanol quota and loan restructuring for sugar mills.

"A positive discussion took place. Union HM Amit Shah stated that a positive decision will be taken regarding raising the MSP, increasing the ethanol quota, and loan restructuring," Fadnavis told reporters.

He further said that a proposal regarding ethanol production had been sought and, if approved, it would help resolve issues faced by sugar mill owners.

On the issue of onion farmers, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government had requested the Centre to increase onion procurement by NAFED from two lakh tonnes to 10 lakh tonnes.

He also said the procurement price for onions had been increased to Rs 15.80 and discussions were underway regarding a further increase to ensure price stability and support farmers affected by fluctuating market rates. (ANI)

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