New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Extending his greeting on Himachal Day to the people of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led government not only doing development in the state but is also cherishing the culture.

Shah took to Twitter to express his views and extended his wishes to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

"I extend my best wishes to all the residents of Devbhoomi on the occasion of Himachal Day," the Home Minister tweeted in Hindi.

"Under the guidance of Narendra Modi Ji, the government of Jairam Thakur Ji is working to make the state a leader in development along with cherishing the culture of Himachal, the land of natural beauty and spirituality," Shah further said.

Besides Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union Ministers, as well as politicians, took to Twitter for wishing the state on the occasion.

Union Minister Hardeep PuriHardeep Singh Puri in a Tweet said, "Greetings to the people of Himachal - the pristine and beautiful hill state on the occasion of Himachal Day..."

Himachal Pradesh became India's 18th state on this day in 1971. Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15. It was on this day in 1948 that Himachal Pradesh was created as a province of India.

On 18 December 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by the Parliament and the new state came into being on 25 January 1971. Himachal then became the eighteenth state of the Indian Union. This event is marked by the public holiday of Statehood Day in Himachal Pradesh on January 25th, every year. (ANI)

