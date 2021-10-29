Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Shah will also hold a senior Karyakarta meeting and release a book 'Antyodaya ko saakaar karta Uttar Pradesh'.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide of 312 Assembly seats and secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress bagged seven seats.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to the polls next year. (ANI)

