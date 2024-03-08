New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched the National Cooperative Database here in the National Capital on Friday to capture vital information about India's vast cooperative sector.

The launch of database--an important initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi"--Shah said would "speed up cooperative sector".

Also Read | Bihar Legislative Council Elections 2024: Rabri Devi, Three Other Candidates To Be Fielded by RJD.

The Minister also release the 'National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report'.

Under this initiative, the Ministry of Cooperation has recognized the imperative need for a robust database to capture vital information about India's vast cooperative sector.

Also Read | Indian Artificial Intelligence Startup Navana.ai Launches 'Bodhi' Second-Generational Multilingual Voice Model, Available in 11 Languages.

Launching the database, Shah said "this step would give a new speed to the cooperation sector."

The Minister appreciated the efforts of those who played role in completion of national cooperative database in the last two years.

Shah reminded that there was no any separate ministry for cooperative sector before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power.

"...It is PM Modi's character to take bold decisions and take them to their conclusion. He took the decision to create the Ministry of Cooperation...In the last two years, all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have become computerised and all States have accepted PACS Model bylaws," said the Home Minister while addressing at the event.

Irrespective of political parties, all states have accepted the model bylaws.

Collaborating with state governments, National Federations and stakeholders, a National Cooperative database has been developed to foster a cooperative-centric economic model.Around 1,400 participants including Secretaries and other senior officers of central ministries and departments, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of cooperation from states and UTs, Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCSs), cooperative societies, and cooperative federations and unions across the country attended the event. A technical workshop was also organized in the forenoon session to brief and enlighten the participants about the use and application of the National Cooperative Database (NCD) and its potential to improve the cooperative landscape in India.

The launch of the National Cooperative Database (NCD) is a milestone in the cooperative sector. The growth of cooperatives in rural areas holds the promise of addressing economic, social, and community challenges, empowering individuals, alleviating poverty, and contributing to the overall well-being of rural communities. This initiative signifies a positive transformation at the grassroots level, aligning with the vision of a prosperous and 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The data of cooperatives was collected on the National Cooperative Database in a phased manner from the various stakeholders. In the first phase, mapping of about 2.64 lakh primary cooperative societies of three sectors such as Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy and Fisheries was completed.

In the second phase, data of various National Federations, State Federations, State cooperative banks (StCB), District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs), State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (SCARDB), Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (PCARDB), Sugar Cooperative Mills, District Unions and Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) were collected and mapped.

In the third phase, data of more than 5.3 lakh primary cooperative societies was mapped from all the remaining other sectors through the office of state, UTs RCS, and DRCS offices.

National Cooperative Database is a web-based digital dashboard wherein data of cooperative societies including national, state federations have been captured. The data of cooperative societies have been entered and validated by states Nd UTs nodal officials at RCS and DRCS offices and data of federations have been provided by various national and state federations.

The National Database has collected and mapped information of about eight lakh cooperatives with collective membership of more than 29 crores spread across various sectors in the country. The information collected from cooperative societies are on various parameters such as their registered name, date, location, number of members, sectoral information, area of operation, economic activities, financial statements and status of audit.

National Cooperative Database serves as a crucial tool for efficient communication between the central ministry, states, UTs, and ooperative societies, benefiting all stakeholders in the cooperative sector. Database provides comprehensive contact details for registered societies, facilitating smooth communication between government entities and these societies.

National Cooperative Database offers a myriad of benefits that contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the cooperative sector like single point access, comprehensive and updated data, user-friendly interface, vertical and horizontal linkages, query-based reports and graphs, Management Information System (MIS) reports, data analytics and Geographical Mapping. The success of this initiative relies on effective collaboration, accurate data collection, and strategic utilization of the database to identify the sectoral gaps and accordingly make suitable policy and informed decision making for filling the vacuum. Overall, Database promotes transparency and collaboration within the cooperative sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)