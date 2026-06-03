India News | Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Express Grief over Malviya Nagar Fire as Death Toll Rises to 21; Rescue Operations Continue

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, in which 21 people have lost their lives, while rescue and relief operations continue at the site.

In a post shared on X, Shah wrote, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow."

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He further assured that the injured are receiving medical care. "The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2062074237628920262

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it "heart-wrenching" and offering condolences to the bereaved families.

"The fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray to God that He grants them the strength to bear this immense sorrow. At the same time, I wish for a speedy recovery for the injured," Singh wrote on X.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2062072598243221818

According to Delhi Police, more than 15 foreign nationals were among those who died in the incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal, the fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am, prompting immediate rescue operations.

"Today, at 08:48 AM, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders," Mittal said.

He confirmed that over 40 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, while 21 people were declared dead.

"Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident," the DCP said.

"Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected," Mittal added.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also expressed condolences, stating that emergency services, including Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA and CATS Ambulance, were immediately mobilised after receiving information.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," she said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation and extending all necessary assistance.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also conveyed condolences, calling the incident "deeply distressing" and directing officials to ensure immediate medical aid and a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. "The fire broke out due to a short circuit at 8 am today. The fire spread to the kitchen and then to the upper floors of the adjoining hotel," he said, adding that rescue operations were ongoing and compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the victims should be given by the Delhi government.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire as rescue operations continue at the site. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)