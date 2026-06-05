India News | Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings on World Environment Day, Reaffirm Govt Commitment to Ecological Protection

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of World Environment Day and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for green energy to promote sustainable growth and conserve nature.

"Warm greetings to everyone on World Environment Day. Modi Ji made environmental protection a global movement by building the world's third-largest renewable energy capacity, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and powering millions of homes with solar power. Today, India leads the world as one of the top three nations in annual forest cover growth," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2062719954458460505?s=20

Amit Shah also shared the efforts of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for nature conservation, mentioning that they have planted over 7.5 crore saplings in 6 years.

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"Environment protection is a collective responsibility. Under this tenet, our Central Armed Police Forces dedicated themselves as Environment Warriors. They have set new benchmarks in nature conservation, planting over 7.5 crore saplings in 6 years and taking care of them to achieve their full potential. We are committed to building a greener, safer and healthier India," Shah said.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2062720499155907071?s=20

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended the greetings on the occasion, hailing the steps taken by the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi to environmental conservation, sustainable development and climate action.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that India has restored green cover, setting a benchmark for "balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability".

"Warm wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable strides in environmental conservation, climate action, sustainable development, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy," he said.

"From increasing green cover and restoring ecosystems to spearheading global initiatives, India has set a benchmark for balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability," he added.

Defence Minister mentioned the success of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which he said has transformed environmental protection into a people's movement.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2062711131312116192?s=20

"The success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has transformed environmental protection into a people's movement, inspiring millions to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future," he said.

Rajnath Singh further urged people to unite in the resolve to protect Mother Earth and leave behind a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous world for future generations.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. (ANI)

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