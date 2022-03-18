New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Political leaders across parties on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

Union Home minister Amit Shah extended Holi greetings and wished for happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life.

"May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended Holi greetings to the nation. "Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony," he said.

BJP chief JP Nadda wished that the festival of colour bring happiness and prosperity in people's life. "With this wish, I wish all the countrymen a very happy festival of colours," said Nadda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, wished the nation. He wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Holi, the festival that connects hearts!"

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Holi, a festival of the diversity of colours, collective joy and mutual interaction," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in her Holi greeting to the nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to celebrate Holi together with mutual love and harmony.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony," Kejriwal tweeted.

"My heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May Lord Krishna guide everyone towards the path of righteousness and fill our lives with colours of joy," Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, greeting the nation on the occasion of Holi said, "Greetings and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of festival-joy, social harmony, new-vihaan! May this festival shower the colors of happiness in everyone's life, bring happiness and prosperity and be irrigated with festive righteousness, this is the wish".

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

