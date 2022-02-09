Bicholim (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed poll-bound Goa and said that the next five years will be of prosperity, stability and growth for Goans.

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Shah addressed an event in Goa and said, "The next 5 years will be of prosperity, stability and growth. The next 5 years will make Goa golden and self-reliant."

The former BJP chief also recalled the contributions made by Goans during the independence struggle and by former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

He said, "Yesterday, while addressing the Parliament, PM Modi ji raised an important issue. Goa got its independence late. Who was responsible for it? History is a witness to all the developments. Had the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru been decisive, then on August 15, 1947, along with the rest of the country, Goa would have got independence."

"Today I would also like to remember late Parrikar ji. He devoted his whole life to the development of Goa. Be it the Lok Sabha elections or the assembly elections in 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, Goa has blessed the BJP by giving huge support in all four elections," he said.

The BJP leader lauded the double engine government for development and creating infrastructure in Goa.

"The double engine government has done a lot for the development and infrastructure of Goa. I want to tell Congress' Digambar Kamat ji that the Congress government at the Centre gave only Rs 432 crore to Goa in the 2013-14 budget. PM Modi ji increased it to 2,567 crore," he said.

Goa will go to Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

