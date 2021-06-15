Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the monsoon and flood situation in the country.

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparation for the monsoon and flood situation in the country.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with other officials also attended the high-level meeting.

As per the statement of the Ministry of Earth Science on June 14, rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over most parts of East, Central, and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa, Karnataka and Kerala and Maharashtra during the next 4 days, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)