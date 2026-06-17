India News | Amit Shah Reviews National Cybercrime Helpline 1930, Calls for AI Upgrade

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 and directed officials to revamp the system using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multilingual support to facilitate ease of reporting.

Shah further directed the agencies to work closely with states to pivot each call to its logical end and asked them to address the grievances arising out of the freezing of bank accounts.

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The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) was launched on August 30, 2019, to strengthen reporting and response mechanisms for cybercrime incidents across the country.

According to the official government cybercrime portal, the earlier version of the cybercrime reporting portal, developed under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme, was limited in scope and allowed complaints only related to Child Pornography (CP) and Rape or Gang Rape (RGR)-related sexually abusive content. The revamped NCRP expanded its coverage to enable reporting of all types of cybercrimes, making it a comprehensive national platform for citizens.

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The NCRP was dedicated to the nation by the Union Home Minister of India on January 20, 2020.

As per the official government cybercrime portal, to address the growing complexity of financial frauds, a common integrated ecosystem has been developed where law enforcement agencies, banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), financial intermediaries, payment wallets, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) work in coordination to ensure swift and effective action.

The Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System has also been created to facilitate rapid reporting of financial cyber fraud involving losses through digital banking, credit and debit cards, UPI, and other payment systems. Complaints can be reported through the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 or the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. (ANI)

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