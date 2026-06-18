India News | Amit Shah Reviews National Roadmap to Boost Cooperative Banking, Organic Products, Cooperative Exports

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the national roadmap prepared to strengthen cooperative banking, organic products, and cooperative exports.

The high-level meeting focused on accelerating digital transformation, improving cybersecurity frameworks, and enhancing institutional support for cooperative entities.

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Emphasising the need for modernisation, Shah directed cooperative banks to adopt a shared digital platform, robust cybersecurity systems, and common service frameworks at the earliest.

In a major push toward digitisation, Shah instructed rural cooperative banks to integrate with the 'Sahkar Sarathi' platform, while urban cooperative banks were asked to connect with the National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation Limited (NUCFDC).

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It was also mentioned that NUCFDC is working to bring all urban cooperative banks onto a common platform to provide technological solutions and institutional support. The move is expected to streamline operations, improve service delivery, and strengthen financial inclusion in both rural and urban areas.

Highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in the evolving financial landscape, the Home Minister noted that the integration of MuleHunter.AI with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) would significantly enhance fraud detection capabilities and cybersecurity preparedness of cooperative banks. This integration is seen as a critical step in safeguarding cooperative banking networks from rising digital fraud threats.

During the meeting, officials informed that 'Sahkar Sarathi' has already launched the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) services. Additionally, e-KYC services have gone live in select cooperative banks, with a target to onboard at least 100 cooperative banks by August 2026. These initiatives are expected to simplify banking processes and improve accessibility for customers, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

The review also covered developments in the cooperative organic and export sectors. It was also noted in the meeting that the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) will increase procurement from organic farmers and strengthen testing, certification, and market linkages, while the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) will expand the reach of cooperative products in global markets.

Officials also highlighted the role of 'Co-op Mark', a digital marketplace designed to promote cooperative products. The platform is expected to drive a digital marketplace, international expansion and cooperative products for stronger brand recognition, wider market access, and greater competitiveness.

In the meeting, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the cooperative sector as a key pillar of economic growth. He stressed that technological integration, improved governance, and global market access would play a crucial role in transforming cooperative institutions into modern, efficient, and globally competitive entities.

The review meeting marks another step in the government's broader strategy to revitalise the cooperative ecosystem and ensure its alignment with India's digital and economic growth ambitions. (ANI)

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