New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed various issues related to security at borders adjoining Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan as well as the Siliguri corridor.

The Home Minister reviewed the issues while taking a review meeting of India's all three border guarding forces-- Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)-- at Bihar' Kishanganj district during his two-day visit to the state.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai; Director Generals of BSF, SSB, ITBP; and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), BSF, SSB and ITBP.

Earlier, the Home Minister visited the Fatehpur Border Out Post (BOP) on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar and observed Pillar No 151 and 152 and also conducted a review of various activities of the border area with SSB.

Shah inaugurated the BOP buildings of Fatehpur, Pektola, Beria, Amgachi and Raniganj at Fatehpur BOP and interacted and had refreshments with personnel there. He also visited and offered his prayers at Budhi Kali Mata Temple.

On the occasion of the inauguration of new buildings of five border outposts in different areas of Bihar, the Minister said that the security of the country's borders is ensured by the soldiers of the country's security forces even in difficult situations.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided many facilities for the security forces of the country, some of which are being inaugurated today.

Shah said that the security forces of the country play an important role in maintaining law and order, relief and rescue operations during disasters and conducting fair elections.

The Home Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working in a time-bound and phased manner to provide residential facilities for security forces personnel deployed along the border, for their families in the last eight years. Under this national program, five buildings are being inaugurated today at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government believes that the personnel of our security forces spend the golden years of their lives in difficult conditions on the borders for the security of the country, it is the duty of the Government of India to take care of their wellbeing and convenience.

Shah said that under this, the residence of Jawans, NCO barracks, outpost in-charge residence, mess, armoury, storage and solar power plant of about 10-kilowatt capacity are being inaugurated today. Along with this, buildings have been constructed on 5 acres of land in Pekatola at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, in Beriya at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and in Araria and Raniganj at a cost of about Rs 3.5 crore.

The Minister said that the SSB has a history and since the policy of one nation and one border security force was adopted by the Government of India from the time of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee since then important responsibility of the security of the open borders of Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan has been given to the SSB and this force has fulfilled its responsibility very well.

He said that the open borders need to be guarded more tactfully and carefully and SSB has been successful in preventing any kind of illegal activity by doing this work efficiently.

The Minister said that in such a situation, our communication with the villages, a network of information and our behaviour with villagers through service is important in securing the borders. "That is why the slogan of Service, Security and Brotherhood has been given to the Sashastra Seema Bal with great care."

Sha said that when Left Wing Extremism was at its peak in Bihar and Jharkhand, the SSB personnel made a huge contribution in the fight against the outfit, which the country can never forget.

SSB Jawans fought a tough battle against Naxalism and rooted it out in the Eastern region of the country by making supreme sacrifices and as a result of this, today Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand is almost on the verge of ending. He said that when the border is open, the use of technology becomes very important.

"Be it CCTVs or drones, the security of borders should be ensured by adopting a variety of technologies. He said that all the forces should adopt technology by adopting each other's good practices as technology can become a great medium to secure borders," Shah said.

He said that the area under SSB is close to the Siliguri Corridor which is a very sensitive area for our country.

"We have West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam on one side and on the other side Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. This whole border area is very sensitive and especially in the sensitive corridor like Siliguri you have to act more cautiously while performing your duties."

The Minister said that after the formation of the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, in 2014, no stone has been left unturned in enhancing the infrastructure in the border areas.

Shah said, "Between 2008 and 2014, around Rs 23,700 crore was spent. But after the formation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the amount has been increased to Rs 44,600 crore. Earlier the expenditure which was Rs 4,000 crore per year is now Rs 6,000 crore per year."

"The construction of roads has been increased by almost three and a half times and this reflects the priority of the Government of India to protect the borders. The security of the borders of the country cannot be ensured without the tireless work and sacrifice of the security forces," added the Minister. (ANI)

