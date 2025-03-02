New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is 'unsparing' in punishing drug traffickers who exploit youth for financial gain and drive them into addiction.

The Union Minister highlighted that through thorough investigations employing a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted across 12 cases nationwide.

Shah pledged to continue the fight against the drug menace with unwavering determination and meticulous efforts to create a 'drug-free Bharat.'

"The Modi govt is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag our youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money. As a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India. We pledge to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat," posted Shah on X.

Earlier on Saturday, a day after the Union Home Minister reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital, senior officers of the Delhi Police met at the police headquarters here. They discussed follow-up measures, including ways to mount greater vigil against street crime, improve the security of senior citizens and women, and take steps against gangsters.

The sources said that senior officials also discussed ways to prevent the entry of drugs in the national capital.

Measures will be intensified to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country, they said, adding that a plan will be prepared to effectively tackle street crime.

Sources said officials have been instructed to take measures to enhance the security of women, senior citizens, and children in Delhi. They emphasized that constant communication with senior citizens at the police station level should be maintained.

Sources said police have been asked not to get involved in matters relating to construction and underground boring in unauthorized colonies.

To check threats received by businessmen, action will be intensified against gangsters operating from abroad, as well as their local accomplices in Delhi.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been told to personally listen to people's complaints.

Traffic was another major issue discussed during the meeting, and the sources said a plan would be prepared to ensure smooth traffic flow. Congested areas will be identified, and efforts will be made to tackle the problem of traffic jams effectively.

The meeting chaired by Amit Shah yesterday was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Minister of Delhi government Ashish Sood, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who were among those present in the review meeting chaired by Amit Shah on Friday. (ANI)

