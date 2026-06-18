India News | Amit Shah Says Modi Government's 12 Years Marked by Confluence of Development and Heritage

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 12 years of the Narendra Modi government have been marked by a confluence of development and heritage.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The 12 years of the Modi government have been a golden era of the confluence of development and heritage. In these 12 years, on one hand, the construction of the Shri Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and Ujjain Mahakal Lok took place, while on the other, schemes like PM Awas, Ayushman Bharat, Ann Bhandar, world-class connectivity, infrastructure, and initiatives like 'Make in India' have given unprecedented momentum to the country's development journey."

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The remarks came as the government highlighted various initiatives undertaken over the past 12 years under the theme of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi".

According to a government statement, the focus has been on the conservation, development and promotion of India's cultural heritage while integrating heritage preservation with broader development goals.

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The statement stated that key initiatives included the digitisation of one crore records, the return of 668 ancient artefacts, the establishment of 11 tribal freedom struggle museums and the granting of classical language status to 11 Indian languages.

It noted that programmes aimed at restoring iconic sites, conserving temples and monuments, improving visitor facilities and developing heritage cities and pilgrimage circuits have been undertaken over the years.

The statement added that India's cultural assets, including monuments, antiquities, manuscripts and historic sites, represent a shared legacy across generations. It added that since 2014, the government has launched several measures to preserve and promote these assets while linking heritage development with economic growth, tourism, livelihoods and cultural diplomacy.

The government's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to integrate heritage conservation with national development. It highlighted the return of more than 668 stolen antiquities, the development of spiritual infrastructure such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, and efforts to expand global recognition of Indian traditions.

The initiatives, including manuscript digitisation, expansion of pilgrimage infrastructure and improvements in tourism connectivity, have been undertaken to preserve and promote India's cultural legacy for future generations. (ANI)

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